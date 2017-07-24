BRIEF-FDA accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's applications for Opdivo

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* U.S. Food And Drug Administration accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s applications for Opdivo (nivolumab) four-week dosing schedule across all approved indications
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - applications are under review with an action date of March 5, 2018
* Bristol-Myers - in separate Phase 3 study of Yervoy 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported
* Bristol-Myers - in separate Phase 3 study of Yervoy 3 mg/kg, also 1 case of severe (grade 3) peripheral motor neuropathy were reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: