Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Celgene Corp:
* FDA expands indication for Revlimid® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance treatment for patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (auto-HSCT)
* Celgene Corp - FDA expanded existing indication for revlimid 10 mg capsules to include use for patients with multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy
* Celgene Corp- approval was based on two large studies comparing revlimid maintenance therapy versus no maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: