BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
May 31 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alnylam’S Givosiran for the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria
* Company plans to initiate phase 3 clinical program in late 2017
* Updated results from trial to be provided in oral presentation on June 26 at International Congress On Porphyrins and Porphyrias Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease