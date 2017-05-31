May 31 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alnylam’S Givosiran for the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria

* Company plans to initiate phase 3 clinical program in late 2017

* ‍Updated results from trial to be provided in oral presentation on June 26 at International Congress On Porphyrins and Porphyrias​