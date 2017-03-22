BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Shire Plc -
* Shire Plc - United States Food And Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation for Recombinant Adamts13
* Will initiate its phase 3 trial with SHP655 as a randomized, open-label, 2-period crossover study with a single arm continuation
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE