June 29 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says FDA grants orphan drug designation for ganaxolone in cdkl5 disorder

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone is currently being evaluated in children with CDKL5 disorder in a phase 2 clinical trial