13 hours ago
BRIEF-FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Repatha® (evolocumab) to include data on reducing risk of cardiovascular events

* Amgen Inc - ‍FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date of Dec. 2, 2017. for Repatha​

* Amgen Inc - Second application seeking to expand lipid-lowering indication to include additional patient populations studied was also accepted by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

