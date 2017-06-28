June 28 Janssen:

* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)

SNDA is to include 10 mg once-daily dose for reducing risk of VTE after atleast 6 months of standard anticoagulant therapy