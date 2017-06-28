BRIEF-Marcin Pirog to buy 2 mln shares of Biomed for 1.07 zloty/shr
June 29 BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA (BIOMED):
June 28 Profounda Inc:
* FDA grants orphan drug designation for treatment of granulomatous amebic encephalitis (GAE) with Miltefosine
* FDA grants Profounda Inc orphan drug designation for treatment of granulomatous amebic encephalitis (GAE) with Miltefosine
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2350 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4
* SERVIER AND TRANSGENE HAVE BECOME PARTNERS TO APPLY VIRAL VECTORIZATION TECHNOLOGY TO THE ENGINEERING OF ALLOGENIC CAR-T