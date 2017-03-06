RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc
* FDA lifts clinical hold on seattle genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - seattle genetics will resume two phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - will not resume phase 1/2 trial of vadastuximab talirine monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - continuing to enroll our ongoing phase 3 randomized cascade trial in frontline older aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - we are continuing to enroll our phase 1/2 trial in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
* Seattle genetics-planned studies include phase 2 trial of vadastuximab talirine in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy in frontline younger aml patients
* Seattle genetics-additional risk mitigation measures will be implemented in all vadastuximab talirine studies
* Seattle genetics - will resume two phase 1 trials in aml and plan to initiate a randomized phase 2 trial during 2017 evaluating vadastuximab talirine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
TAIPEI, June 16 Sinopac's $340 million sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp will not be approved by the Taiwan financial regulator if Sinopac does not submit additional satisfactory paperwork to the watchdog, a source with the regulator said.