July 13 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab

* Mylan Nv - ‍Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab also is under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe

* U.S. FDA's committee voted 16-0 in support of eligible indications of the reference product, herceptin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: