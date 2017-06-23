WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Pfizer Inc:
* FDA says fagron sterile services issues voluntary nationwide recall of succinylcholine chloride due to potential for lack of sterility assurance
* FDA - recall of product manufactured by Hospira Inc is due to microbial growth detected during routine simulation of Hospira's manufacturing process
* FDA - to date, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the succinylcholine chloride 20mg/ml 5ml syringe product Source text: (bit.ly/2rLhzXo) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.