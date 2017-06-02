June 2 U.S. FDA:

* Says FDA, CDC assisting state, local officials in assessing risk of Hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Vietnam, Philippines

* Says ‍CDC is not currently aware of any illnesses linked to recalled products

* Is providing a list of establishments in Texas, Oklahoma, and California that may currently have potentially contaminated tuna in commerce

* Initially recalled product removed from circulation, newly recalled frozen tuna lots were not shipped to Hawaii, were shipped to mainland U.S

* Current recall resulted from follow-up after Hawaii Department of Health notified FDA of frozen tuna sample which tested positive for Hepatitis A on May 1