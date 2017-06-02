June 2 U.S. FDA:
* Says FDA, CDC assisting state, local officials in
assessing risk of Hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated
frozen tuna sourced from Vietnam, Philippines
* Says CDC is not currently aware of any illnesses linked
to recalled products
* Is providing a list of establishments in Texas, Oklahoma,
and California that may currently have potentially contaminated
tuna in commerce
* Initially recalled product removed from circulation, newly
recalled frozen tuna lots were not shipped to Hawaii, were
shipped to mainland U.S
* Current recall resulted from follow-up after Hawaii
Department of Health notified FDA of frozen tuna sample which
tested positive for Hepatitis A on May 1
