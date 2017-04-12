French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
April 12 Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York :
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says settlement provides that bank will pay $70 million to Lehman Bankruptcy estate
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says bank has sufficient retained earnings to cover settlement Source text:(bit.ly/2p9H6s9) Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.