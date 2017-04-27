April 27 Federated Investors Inc:

* Federated Investors, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total managed assets were $361.7 billion at march 31, 2017, down $4.2 billion or 1 percent from $365.9 billion at dec. 31, 2016.

* Federated Investors Inc Q1 total revenue $273.5 million million versus $272.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $288.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federated investors- lower money market assets were partially offset by higher equity & fixed-income assets at end of q1 2017 compared to both end of q1 2016 & q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: