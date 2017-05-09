BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Federated National Holding Co
* Federated National Holding Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue rose 34.7 percent to $92.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE