BRIEF-Fedex board approves performance-based cash award for CFO Alan Graf, Jr.

July 20 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* Fedex corp -on july 17, 2017, board approved a performance-based cash award for Alan Graf, Jr., Executive Vice President And Cfo

* Fedex corp - to remain eligible for award, Graf must remain Fedex's chief financial officer through end of fiscal 2020 - sec filing

* Fedex corp - award has a target value of $574,661 that is tied to achievement of a fiscal 2020 earnings per share goal

* Fedex corp - if fiscal 2020 EPS is less than 80% of goal, no cash award will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: