Feb 23 Fedex Corp:
* Fedex extends express air transportation contract with
United States Postal Service
* Fedex Corp - modified contract is expected to generate
revenue of approximately $1.5 billion per year for Fedex express
* Says contract modification extends agreement through
September 29, 2024
* Fedex Corp - Fedex express will provide airport-to-airport
transportation of USPS priority mail express and priority mail
within united states
* Fedex Corp says Fedex express will provide
airport-to-airport transportation of USPS priority mail express
and priority mail within united states
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: