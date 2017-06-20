UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Fedex Corp
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25
* Q4 earnings per share $3.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding items
* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion
* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus $6.72 billion last year
* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.29 billion last year
* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share
* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13 billion
* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense
* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70 billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year
* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express
* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018 earnings guidance on gaap basis
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018 consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources