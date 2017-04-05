April 5 (Reuters) -

* Fed's Tarullo on CNBC - ADP another indicator of economic growth

* Fed's Tarullo on CNBC - forward indicators bode well for Q2 growth

* Fed's Tarullo on CNBC - have been agnostic about coming fiscal policy

* Fed's Tarullo on CNBC - the way Volcker rule was implemented has proven to be clunky