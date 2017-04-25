In latest sign of crude glut, ageing supertankers used to store unsold oil
* Despite production cuts, too much oil heading to Asia -traders
April 25 Feintool International Holding AG:
* From January 1 to March 31, 2017, the technology company achieved net sales of 145 million Swiss francs ($145.61 million)
* The company expects net sales of around 580 million francs and an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent - 8 percent for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Despite production cuts, too much oil heading to Asia -traders
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 16