BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 11 Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd-
* Co through unit entered into an investment agreement together with x.d. Network inc and xiamen g-bits equity investment
* Each of subsidiary, xd and xiamen g-bits shall inject rmb50.0 million in cash into ewan
* Unit, xd & xiamen g-bits will hold 4.54%, 52.09% & 4.54%, respectively of equity interests in ewan pursuant to investment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO