June 16 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Says that due enquiry was made with Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) as major shareholder

* Was informed that there has been no discussion at federal land development authority board level regarding article "Felda Mulls Plantation Trust"

* Co also wishes to clarifies that no discussion was held at its board level or with any parties with respect to plantation trust