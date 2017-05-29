UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :
* April fresh fruit bunches production 341,243 MT; April rubber production 110,917 KG
* April crude palm oil production 239,186 MT; April palm kernel production 64,105 MT Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2re6uAC] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources