UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :
* clarifies FGV has procured all necessary approvals from relevant authorities in Indonesia
* Approvals in respect of the development of PT TAA’S land which commenced in late 2014
* Clarification on articles published by Chain Reaction Research dated April 18,2017 & Valuewalk Article dated 19 April,2017 Source :(bit.ly/2oPmUul) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources