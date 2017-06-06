June 6 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd :

* ‍Trading in FGV's shares has been halted with effect from 12.05 p.m., on 6 June 2017​

* Trading in shares and structured warrants will resume with effect from 2.30 p.m., on 6 June 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2sy5s0J) Further company coverage: