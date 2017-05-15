May 15 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* memorandum of understanding has been signed dated 14 may 2017 with sinograin oils corporation

* mou to express intention to collaborate to explore on possibility of supply and distribution of fgv’s palm oil based products in china

* mou shall remain valid for one (1) year or such extended period as agreed in writing by the parties.