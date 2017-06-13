June 13 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Served show-cause letters on President/CEO and group CFO relating to the long outstanding debt of Safitex Trading LLC

* Group's CEO & CFO have been given 7 days from today to provide reply pertaining to allegations mentioned in show-cause letters

* Group's CEO, CFO shall continue to be on leave of absence until further notice from the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: