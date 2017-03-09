March 9 Female Health Co:
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare initiates
bioequivalence clinical trial comparing tamsulosin drs with
flomax®
* Female Health Co - expected nda approval would be sometime
in mid to late 2018
* Goal is to have stage 1 clinical trial results completed
by april 2017
* Female Health - stability data is being collected for
commercial manufactured drug batches to allow an anticipated nda
filing late 2017 / early 2018
* Female Health -initiated stage 1 of bioequivalence
clinical trial designed to select optimal formulation of
proprietary tamsulosin delayed release sachet product
