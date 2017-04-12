April 12 Female Health Co :

* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces successful stage 1 of the clinical trial to evaluate bioequivalence between Tamsulosin DRS and FLOMAX®

* Planned NDA filing under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway on track

* Results from stage 1 of be trial demonstrated that Tamsulosin DRS may have an improved safety profile

* In stage 2 of BE clinical trial, Tamsulosin DRS will be tested in a larger number of subjects versus FLOMAX

* Expected NDA approval would be sometime in second half of 2018 for Tamsulosin DRS