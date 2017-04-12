UPDATE 2-Google tax deal to shake up how tech firms operate in Indonesia
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
April 12 Female Health Co :
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces successful stage 1 of the clinical trial to evaluate bioequivalence between Tamsulosin DRS and FLOMAX®
* Planned NDA filing under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway on track
* Results from stage 1 of be trial demonstrated that Tamsulosin DRS may have an improved safety profile
* In stage 2 of BE clinical trial, Tamsulosin DRS will be tested in a larger number of subjects versus FLOMAX
* Expected NDA approval would be sometime in second half of 2018 for Tamsulosin DRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.