UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Fenix Outdoor International
* Says takes 75 pct in its South Korean distributor
* Fenix Outdoor International AG has signed an agreement where Fenix will take a 75 pct ownership in its South Korean distributor, through a new issue of shares
* The takeover will not have any material impact on the net result of Fenix Outdoor Group, but is important as South Korea represents one of the major outdoor markets in the world Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources