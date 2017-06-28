June 28 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and
Forbearance Agreement
* Fenix Parts Inc - Announced an amendment to Forbearance
Agreement to credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. and its
Canadian Affiliate, Bank Of Montreal.
* Fenix Parts-Amended Forbearance Agreement also permits co
to add qtrly interest payment otherwise due for Q2, to principal
amount of debt outstanding
* Fenix Parts - Forbearance Agreement also permits co to
defer a $250,000 principal payment that was due on June 30, 2017
to end of Forbearance period
* Fenix Parts Inc - Lenders have agreed to refrain from
exercising rights and remedies under credit facility with
respect to co's non-compliance with applicable financial
covenants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: