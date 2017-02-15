Feb 15 Fenner Plc:

* Disposal

* Advanced Sealing Technologies group of businesses has completed final part of its restructuring to reposition its CDI European operations

* Cdi has retained its operation in Singapore, which is also a key market for its products

* Completed disposal of its Norwegian business on Feb. 13

* Gross assets disposed with this transaction equate to less than 1 pct of Advanced Sealing Technologies' gross assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)