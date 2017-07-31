FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Ferragamo says target of growing twice as fast as market is for medium-term
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 31, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo says target of growing twice as fast as market is for medium-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto tells a post-results analyst call:

* target of growing twice as fast as the market, announced with business plan in February this year, is a medium-term goal, group is progressing, "it's going to take time to get there"

* there is a "gradual evolution towards the targets", with the bulk of group's actions already activated but that will require several months

* group is working on wholesale to reduce losses in H2, which will remain "slightly negative"

* exchange rate with dollar is creating headwinds

* not planning significant changes in pricing architecture

* would like to extend offering in upper end, with more expensive bags and also strengthen the offer of small leather goods Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.