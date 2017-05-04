UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Ferrari NV
* Says the brand is capable of expressing itself beyond the 10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis
* Says there is another car launch coming up in Frankfurt
* Says combination of electrification and combustion engines is going to be by definition more expensive than the naturally aspirated V12 engines
* Says the margins associated with combination of such power units will not be any less than the V12s
* Says cos margins in 2018 will be at or slightly above that in 2017
* Says hopeful that by 2019 we will be able to show the first live example of the expansion of the product range into the contiguous space
* Says we are clear now that we need to prioritize 'car' as being the most accessible area of profit generation
* Says there are luxury brand extensions that are possible outside of cars for Ferrari; we understand that the expansion into a larger number of vehicles is probably the most certain way of improving performance
* Says China performance can be better; wider range of offerings will be quite helpful Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources