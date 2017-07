July 21 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners LP

* Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp commence exchange offer for senior notes due 2020

* Ferrellgas Partners LP - exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on August 18, 2017, unless extended

* Ferrellgas Partners LP - have commenced an exchange offer for up to $175 million aggregate principal amount of their 8(5)/(8) pct senior notes due 2020