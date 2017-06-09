June 9 Ferrellgas Partners Lp:

* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - Q3 net earnings of $6.5 million, compared to net earnings of $18.7 million for the same period in 2016

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp qtrly ‍total revenues $538.1 million versus $509.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: