UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Ferro Corp-
* Ferro reports robust first quarter 2017 performance and updates full-year guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $320.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $300.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22
* Sees FY sales up 8.5 to 9.5 percent
* Ferro Corp - "as we look toward remainder of 2017, we expect organic sales growth to remain in line with our prior expectations"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferro Corp - sees raw material headwinds to put pressure on margins consistent with original guidance for remainder of 2017
* Ferro Corp - new guidance does not include recent acquisition of spc or any additional acquisitions or divestitures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.