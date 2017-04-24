BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
April 24 Ferroglobe Plc
* Ferroglobe plc - confirms that its executive chairman, javier lópez madrid, has been questioned by an investigating court in madrid
* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid was a non-executive director of ohl at time of alleged payment and remains a non-executive director of ohl
* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid denies allegations against him and intends to defend himself
* Says board of ferroglobe has reviewed developments and all available information in this legal proceeding
* Ferroglobe plc- the allegations do not involve ferroglobe or lópez madrid's actions on behalf of ferroglobe
* Ferroglobe - executive chairman questioned in relation to alleged payment in 2007 of eur 1.4 million by obrascón huarte lain, s.a.
* Ferroglobe plc - no charges have been brought against executive chairman javier lópez madrid
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
