May 25 Fevertree Drinks Plc:

* Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co

* Placing shares were placed at a price of 1,625 pence per share and were sold to institutional investors in a placing managed by Investec Bank

* Company is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing

* Following placing, selling shareholder holds about 11.2 percent of company's issued share capital