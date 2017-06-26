June 26 FFP S.A.

* ANNOUNCES EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8-YEAR BONDS‍​

* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.‍​

* ISSUE’S SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE MONDAY 3 JULY‍​

* CM-CIC AND NATIXIS WERE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE ISSUE.