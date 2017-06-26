BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 FFP S.A.
* ANNOUNCES EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8-YEAR BONDS
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
* ISSUE’S SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE MONDAY 3 JULY
* CM-CIC AND NATIXIS WERE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE ISSUE. Source text: bit.ly/2sJrJdM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract