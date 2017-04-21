April 21 FFP S.A.:

* Sells its stake in Sanef

* FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef

* Price of the transaction amounted to EUR 238 million ($254.9 million)

* Finalization of the transfer should take place in the coming weeks