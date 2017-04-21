BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 FFP S.A.:
* Sells its stake in Sanef
* FFP and Abertis entered into agreement providing for acquisition by Abertis of 5.1 percent interest held by FFP in Holding d’Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef
* Price of the transaction amounted to EUR 238 million ($254.9 million)
* Finalization of the transfer should take place in the coming weeks Source text: bit.ly/2oQz4X3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)