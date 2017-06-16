BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
* carmaker has a "wide and deep bench" of possible internal candidates for his succession, excludes outsiders for the job
* does not exclude possibility that his powers could be divided among several managers during succession, "up to board to discuss, my job is not easy, a bit loaded"
* reiterates merger for company ultimately inevitable to be able to defend itself, but not in talks right now
* still working on new technology partnership deal
* has not made any provisions for any potential fines over diesel emissions in the United States, "impossible to estimate" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.