BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
April 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
* pricing done through group's Irish branch
* order book of over 2.7 billion euros, over 200 investors. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
* Lantheus HoldingssInc announces public secondary offering by selling stockholders of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12