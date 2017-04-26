April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne told analysts on a conference call:

* group might, in partnership with supplier, put connected/automated vehicle in production in next few years

* expects to start making money from alfa romeo sales in q4

* seen slowdown in U.S. incentive spending in April

* hopeful to resolve issue with U.S. Emissions regulators on 2017 certification in next few weeks

* will have to rely on gas, probably some form of electrification, to meet future emissions regulations

* situation in Latam difficult, still confident can reach 2018 targets for region

* asked if Jeep or RAM large or strong enough to exist as standalone entity outside FCA, said "yes"

* open to potential collaboration with Baidu in china market on self-driving vehicles

* reiterated focused more on delivering numbers than talking to Volkswagen on potential tie-up

* to continue production of some versions of current jeep wrangler, ram 1500 pickup in 2018 after redesigned versions introduced in us early 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)