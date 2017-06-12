June 12 Fibrocell Science Inc

* Fibrocell receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for FCX-013 for treatment of localized scleroderma

* Fibrocell Science Inc says expects to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for FCX-013

* Fibrocell Science Inc says FCX-013 and FCX-007 are being developed in collaboration with intrexon