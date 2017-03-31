RPT-Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
March 31 Fibrogen Inc
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen is conducting all clinical trials and regulatory submissions in both u.s. And china
* Fibrogen inc - company expects to initiate this phase 2/3 study in second half of 2017
* In addition, company anticipates initiating a u.s. Phase 3 mds clinical trial in q3 of 2017
* Fibrogen inc - fibrogen will retain all regulatory licenses and manufacturing permits in china for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).
June 15 Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said on Thursday its underlying full-year revenue rose 11.4 percent as sales expanded by more than a quarter at its U.S.-focused Naked Wines unit, despite a failed e-mail campaign earlier this year.