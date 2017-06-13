Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 FIC Global Inc :
* Says co's unit Broad Technology Inc disposes 100 percent stake of shares in a Guangzhou-based tech firm to co's another unit BTI Technology Inc
* Says total transaction amount is $34.1 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mZCC2y ; goo.gl/KHkZwV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
* COOPERATION CONSIDERS DISTRIBUTION OF E-SPORT CHANNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)