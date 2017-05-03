BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Fidelity & Guaranty Life:
* Fidelity & Guaranty Life reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $438 million
* Fidelity & Guaranty Life qtrly average assets under management increased to $20.0 billion, up 9% over prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $283.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.