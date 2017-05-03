May 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 results with $917 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.80 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $328 million versus $329 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Fidelity national financial inc -" q1 was relatively quiet on monetization front as we prepare for exchange of fnfv tracking stock in q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: