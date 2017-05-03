BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted eps of $0.25 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.42, pre-tax title margin of 9.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.1%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.